FEI receives $11.5 Million Order From Technical University of Denmark Seven Systems to Form the Core of DTU's New Center for Electron Nanoscopy and Pave the Way for Advanced Catalyst Research.

The Technical University of Denmark (DTU) has placed an $11.5 million dollar order for seven FEI microscopes that will form the core of the University's new Center for Electron Nanoscopy (CEN). The order represents the largest ever product sale for FEI and includes two Titan(TM) scanning/transmission electron microscopes (S/TEMs), a Tecnai(TM) 20S-Twin TEM, a Helios 600 NanoLab(TM) DualBeam, a Quanta(TM) 200 3D ESEM DualBeam, a Quanta FEG SEM and an Inspect S low-vacuum SEM.



Also, one of the owners of FEI, Royal Philips Electronics is selling its 24.8 percent stake in FEI Co.



FEI is a supplier of tools such as scanning electron microscopes to semiconductor and nanotechnology device makers.