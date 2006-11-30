BAE Systems under investigation for bribery

British military equipment supplier BAE Systems is under investigation where BAE is said being guilty for bribery.

British BAE Systems is currently under suspicion for bribery and the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has started a careful investigation of the company's deals with a number of defence ministries in many countries. According to Danish media the British defence technology company has dealt with billion-euro contracts in many countries and the SFO and the special bribery department of the British defence ministry is now to decide whether or not there has been any irregularities.