Target Compiler enters North America

Target Compiler Technologies, a supplier of application-specific instruction-set processor (ASIP)

design tools, announced today that the company is expanding its reach to the United States and Canada.

To lead the effort, Target has recruited Steve Cox to act as Vice President of Business Development for North America. The expansion is a key milestone for the company, as it marks ten years of delivering market tools that speed the design, programming, and verification of custom processor cores. Such processor cores are used in applications ranging from wireless and wired communications to mobile/personal electronics to multimedia and gaming.



“We have been looking for the right time to expand our reach into the North American market," said Gert Goossens, co-founder and CEO of Target. “Although Target has been serving important customers in North America and Asia, historically our largest customer base has been in Europe. However, there has been a surge of interest lately in North America, primarily driven by the emergence of multi-core systems-on-chip for the telecom and multimedia markets. With that, all we needed was to find the right person to help us grow the business. Based on Steve's history of achievements in the industry and our own interactions with him, I am confident that we'll be able to repeat Target's European success stories in the North American market."