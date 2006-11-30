Improved technology in newly<br>released equipment from LPKF

The new LPKF MicroLine UV 3000 laser cutting system is said to represent the next generation from LPKF's successful MicroLine UV 350D, addressing critical applications in prototyping and pre-series production.

The MicroLine UV 3000 laser cutting system raises the bar with a new high speed linear drive, featuring greater positioning accuracy, higher speed and faster acceleration aiming to result in shortened processing times.



LPKF MicroLine laser systems are described as fast, versatile tools, able to perform precision cutting, routing, skiving, drilling, cutting pockets, structuring of etch/solder resist, micromachining of ceramic substrates, and more. Time and money are saved because specific tooling is no longer required.



LaserMicronics GmbH provides laser micromachining services, offering clients a complete range of services from comprehensive advice during the concept phase, through prototype and batch production.