ASIC design starts to halt decline

According to market research done by iSuppli, the expected decline in design starts in ASICs will turn over by the next years growing demand for structured ASICs.

ASIC design starts will approximately fall from 1,796 in 2003 to 1,770 this year. 2005 the numbers will be back up at 1,785 and grow further up to 1,805 the following year.



Technological progresses, alternative solutions(ASSPs) and cost effective solutions(as reduced bills of material costs and increasing levels of chip integration) have been factors that have resulted in the long-term decline in ASIC design starts. According to iSuppli´s report.