STMicro win Mastercard CQM Approval

STMicroelectronics has been certified by MasterCard’s CQM (Card Quality Management) scheme as an approved supplier of secure microcontrollers for its chip-based debit and credit cards – the world’s first silicon manufacturer to receive the approval.

The certificate applies to specific members of ST’s ST19 microcontroller family, which is dedicated to smart card applications, and to their production processes at the company’s Rousset site in southern France.



CQM is a quality program applied to all stages of MasterCard-branded card production, from chip manufacture to card personalization, and each of the suppliers in the manufacturing chain must be CQM Certified before a card issuer – typically a bank or other financial institution – can issue cards to its customers under MasterCard’s M/Chip 4 program.