67 leaves PartnerTech

According to evertiq's sources, 67 employees leaves PartnerTech when the company downsizing its operation at its biggest plant in Åtvidaberg, Sweden.

The labour union negotiations are ready. 48 workers and 19 executives will be laid off according to evertiq's sources. This program was initiated in September. Originally 70 employees were on the list. PartnerTech has a couple of hundred employees in Åtvidaberg.