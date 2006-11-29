Gert Larsson becomes President of NOTE Lund

Gert Larsson—previously with high-technology development and manufacturing business Nolato—has been hired as NOTE Lund's President. Mr. Larsson takes up his new position on 1 February 2007.

"I'm delighted that Gert Larsson is becoming NOTE Lund's new President. I'm convinced that his know-how will make a valuable contribution to NOTE," commented Arne Forslund, NOTE's CEO and President, "his strategic and operational experience will also be a major benefit in our efforts to consolidate NOTE Lund's positioning on the Öresund regional EMS market. I'm delighted that we've secured the services of such an energetic executive with in-depth experience of sales, production, procurement and logistics."



Gert Larsson is 43, and joins NOTE from Nolato, where he was Executive vice President for Marketing, Sales and Project Management in the Hungarian business. He previously held other executive positions for Nolato including Procurement and Logistics Director, and QA & Environmental Manager. Previously, Mr. Larsson worked for Volvo Cars on production management, project management, sales and procurement.



NOTE Lund's current President Ulf Karlsson will retain his position until 31 January 2007.