IDT selected as AMB supplier to Elpida

IDT™, a provider of vital semiconductor solutions, today announced it is the main advanced memory buffer (AMB) supplier for the Elpida Memory, Inc. complete family of fully-buffered DIMM (FB-DIMM) products.

Targeting next-generation server and workstation applications, the Elpida family of FB-DIMM devices (512 Mbit, 1 Gbit, 2 Gbit; 4 Gbit) is shipping with the IDT AMB device.



Integrated on the Elpida FB-DIMMs, the IDT AMB (IDTAMB0480A5R) is responsible for collecting and distributing the data from or to the FB-DIMMs, buffering the data internally on the chip and receiving or forwarding it to the next FB-DIMM or memory controller within the system. This unique channel structure alleviates electrical loading issues, enabling designers to use a large number of DIMMs within a single system. To this point, Elpida has succeeded in developing a 4-GByte FB-DIMM, allowing for a 64-GByte (16 x 4 GByte FB-DIMM) server memory architecture, which the IDT AMB can support. Both the Elpida FB-DIMMs and IDT AMB support the Intel® Dual-Core Xeon® Processor Series 5000 and 5100 (formerly codenamed “Dempsey" and “Woodcrest"), which are targeted at server and workstation applications.



The IDT AMB device offers a proven technology, having been fully validated through the Intel validation process. The product also offers a variety of innovative functions, including a thermal sensor necessary for high-capacity FB-DIMMs.