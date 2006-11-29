Schaffner Test Systems becomes Teseq

Teseq is the new name of the Test Systems Division that belonged to the Swiss-based Schaffner Group until it became an independent company on November 27, 2006.

After Schaffner decided last year to focus on its components business and divest its test systems activities, key employees seized the opportunity to propose what has become a successful management buyout of the division.



Teseq has retained all of the former Division's management and employees, and their status as direct stakeholders in the company. The new company will continue to stand for customized client support, proven products and extensive know-how. The Company's focus on its core business – EMC test solutions – will be reinforced by a greater attention to innovation in the area of research and development.



Teseq stands for reliability and the company's will do its best to ensure a seamless transition for all Schaffner customers.

