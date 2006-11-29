Motorola invests in French WiMAX firm

Sequans Communications, a supplier and developer of fixed and mobile WiMAX semiconductor solutions, has received substantial investment capital from Motorola, Inc., through Motorola Ventures, its strategic venture capital arm.

The investment is an extension of Sequans´ recent round of funding announced in July.



"We are delighted to be investing in a company which has demonstrated leadership in WiMAX silicon," said John O´Donohue, managing director, Motorola Ventures in Europe. "This demonstrates Motorola Ventures´ commitment to investing in world class technology companies as part of the strategy of delivering Wi4, Motorola´s next generation wireless solutions to the marketplace."



"Motorola is the foremost WiMAX equipment maker and we are grateful for their support as we continue to meet our aggressive development schedule," said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "Our collaboration will help to accelerate the growing WiMAX momentum and will have a direct impact on the rollout of WiMAX networks, providing high bandwidth and mobility to people around the world."



Sequans has been heavily involved with the development of IEEE 802.16 standards and WiMAX Forum activities, including all PlugFests and certification procedures. Sequans recently announced the general availability of its mobile WiMAX chip (SQN1110) for client devices. The chip features the industry´s lowest power consumption, drawing a mere 350mW of power, and delivers a throughput of more than 10 Mbps. Sequans also provides a base station solution for mobile WiMAX (SQN2110), as well as a base station and subscriber station chips for fixed WiMAX (SQN2010,

SQN1010). Sequans will deliver in Q1 2007 a mobile WiMAX chip (SQN 1130) for client devices designed to exceed WiMAX Forum Wave 2 certification requirements.