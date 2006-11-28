Eltek licenses Stablcor's technology

Eltek Ltd., an Israeli manufacturer of circuitry solutions, today announced the signing of a license agreement with Stablcor, Inc.

Eltek is now the first international licensee of the STABLCOR(R) Technology, an advanced thermal management solution for printed circuit board fabrication. The technology enables manufacturers to produce smaller electronic products while eliminating the thermal, mechanical and reliability concerns that currently challenge the semiconductor industry. Roberto Tulman, Chief Technology Officer of Eltek, said: "STABLCOR's technology features thermal management properties that are unique among PCB materials, such as fast heat dissipation, controlled CTE (Coefficient of Thermal Expansion), along with higher stiffness and enhanced rigidity of the boards.



These advantageous characteristics allow higher yields in assembly manufacturing, reduction of mechanical reinforcements and increase the overall reliability of the end product. We are looking forward to working with this new technology to design and develop new and unique solutions for our high - end customers."



"We are very pleased to have a quality printed circuit board manufacturer with such strong engineering and manufacturing capabilities and industry reputation as Eltek become a licensee of our STABLCOR Technology," said Doug Tullio, President of Stablcor, Inc.



"This new license agreement is an important strategic achievement for Eltek, giving us an extended competitive edge and opens new opportunities in lucrative sectors of the PCB market, especially aerospace and military," said Arieh Reichart, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eltek.



"By being the first company to license the Stablcor(R) Technology outside The U.S., it gives us the opportunity to expand our high margin sales to leading global companies, both in the U.S. and elsewhere. Additionally, as tier one military and aerospace companies are currently in advanced stages of their evaluation of the STABLCOR(R) Technology, we are now ideally positioned to benefit from potential expanded use of this technology," he concluded.