Elprint launch flex-PCB production

Norway based Printed Circuit Board producer Elprint has reached commercial readiness of flexible boards from the production site in Bergen.

In addition, the company claims that while keeping the level of product sophistication high, prices will be kept low and production time short. This is because Elprint can offer both flex and rigid board production from the same production line due to its unique ability to mix formats on the same panel.



Karl Heinz Fritz, Elprint`s head of technology and development comments: “That we can now offer flex boards is one thing but that we can keep pricing low is something else. We can not only provide our customers with the technical and commercial advantages of flex – facilitating the build of smaller devices with additional free board space and overall reduced product costs, for example - but will contribute to commercial viability further by keeping our own production costs down." Fritz adds: “Production time will also be kept to an impressive minimum. We estimate that a single sided flex board will take the equivalent time of a two layer rigid board."



Behind this achievement are the recently installed new DES (Developing Etching Stripping) system and plating line. Macaos also has a role to play with its support for a production mix of various products and technologies. Pricing is set on an order basis, but estimates show that customers can expect to pay the same for a single-sided flex board as for a non-standard four layer board. A double-sided flex board will have a cost similar to that of a non-standard six layer board.