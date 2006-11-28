Philips Sound Solutions acquired

RHJ International, a limited liability company organized under the laws of Belgium, having its registered office at Avenue Louise 326, 1050 Brussels, announces, today, that D&M Holdings Inc. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Philips Sound Solutions (PSS) of Royal Philips Electronics.

D&M Holdings Inc. is one of the current seven portfolio companies of the Company. D&M Holdings Inc. manufactures markets and sells premium audio-visual systems and components and digital entertainment home networking products for home and professional use. D&M Holdings Inc. markets these products under its brand names Denon, Marantz, McIntosh Laboratory, Boston Acoustics, Snell Acoustics, D&M Professional, Denon DJ, Replay TV®, Rio® and Escient®.



D&M Holdings Inc. is listed on the second section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange under the ticker 6735.

The Company currently holds approximately 51.3% of D&M Holdings Inc.'s issued and outstanding shares (not including the exercise of any stock acquisition rights).