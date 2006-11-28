Agfa HealthCare announces contract award with Classic Hospitals in UK

Agfa HealthCare announces today that Classic Hospitals, a group of ten hospitals based in Reading (UK), has signed an £1.5 Million agreement to install Agfa HealthCare's next-generation Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS), IMPAXTM 6.2.

Additionally, Agfa HealthCare's CR (Computed Radiography) solution, the CR 35-X, will be installed in each facility to provide both general and mammography digital services. The installation will begin in December 2006, with all ten hospitals expected to be complete by March 2007.