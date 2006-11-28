Electronics Production | November 28, 2006
Photonics highlighted at new tradeshow
From 18 – 21 June 2007 in Munich, “LASER 2007. World of Photonics" will highlight the latest trends in photonics, the newest developments for this key technology and the way it is being employed in industry.
Since 1973, this show has been the international industry's recognized meeting place. With the overall theme of "Light at Work,“ this event brings together the world's leading photonics companies and those who use the technology, and it showcases the future trends and the possibilities for using optical technologies.
Those active within the international laser community will come together in Munich for LASER 2007. World of Photonics. This event has been the leading international trade show for optical technologies since it was first held in 1973 and will be held from 18 through 21 June 2007.
It is the only event in the world that presents the entire spectrum of products and applications and, as the world's leading trade show for this industry, the fair brings together market leaders and innovative start-ups from all segments of the industry to represent the world market. There were 1,000 exhibitors and over 23,000 attendees at the last event.
By dividing the show into both technology application sections, LASER. World of Photonics will present the technology of lasers and optronics, optics, manufacturing technology for optics, and sensor technology as well as measurement and testing technology. Applications encompass manufacturing, optical metrology, optical information technology, medical device technology, and biotechnology, imaging, and lighting.
The combination of innovative technology, industrial application areas, and a high-quality program of accompanying events make this trade show a unique platform for preparing business deals and sharing knowledge.
Forums, special shows, topical days and panel discussions offer the attendees quality information on the industry's latest topics, supply valuable information on using lasers and optics for in-house applications and add significant value. The program includes the “Talking Trends" photonics forum as well as special shows on fostering junior staff members, on financing and on production engineering. The new highlights include industry workshops within the framework of the World of Photonics Congress (see below). These workshops are designed as seminars, and for users (such as product engineers and sales staff) they make information available that can be implemented right away.
Science and Applications – World of Photonics Congress
In parallel with the LASER. World of Photonics trade show, the World of Photonics Congress – Europe's leading international congress for optical technologies – will be taking place. This congress covers the entire field of photonics. The offering of topics ranges from the latest developments in basic research, in medical applications and in biophotonics and continues all the way to lasers in manufacturing, sensor technology, image processing and new light sources.
