Sarantel & Sanmina-SCI in outsourcing deal

Sarantel, a UK-based manufacturer and supplier of filtering antennas for wireless devices has signed a memorandum of understanding on outsource manufacturing and distribution with Sanmina-SCI.

According to the MoU Sanmina-SCI will provide Sarantel with procurement, manufacturing and logistics services from its Singapore facility. Additionally, Sanmina-SCI will acquire some of Sarantel's manufacturing assets as the deal progresses but they will not acquire any of Sarantel's buildings or employees.



This agreement ensures that Sarantel will be well positioned to meet market demand as it grows. It also enables Sarantel to continue its drive to reduce costs, increase competitiveness and to manufacture and distribute closer to its many Asian based customers.



David Wither, CEO of Sarantel commented, "We are very excited by this partnership with Sanmina-SCI and are confident that they will provide Sarantel with the credibility we need to further our relationships with major OEM customers. This move also enables Sarantel to focus our future investments on our core competencies of engineering, process development, product development, and sales and marketing. Over time we expect high volume, cost sensitive products to transfer to Asia while our UK plant focus shifts to new process development, new product introduction and niche market antenna production."



Jerry Rodrigues, Executive Vice President Asia PCB, Sanmina-SCI said: "the Sarantel opportunity is of great interest to us as they operate in high growth markets and have a unique and exciting product offering. The high technical requirements of their product can be supported by our strong manufacturing capabilities. We look forward to working with Sarantel and enabling them to utilize our extensive manufacturing and supply chain solutions."