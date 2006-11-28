Implementation of Lean has negative effect on the working conditions?

Those who speak in favour for implementing lean principles in the manufacturing has many times said that not only the companies effectiveness is improved but also the employees working conditions at the factories are getting better along with the implementation of the Lean concept. One Ph.D. student claims the opposite.

The Danish Ph.D. student Nanette Juhler Hansen has in her report from a Lean study concluded that implementing Lean principles in a factory could cause stress to the company's employees. That is because the companies often don't consider the working environment when implementing the efficiency improving principles.