Electronics Production | November 28, 2006
EFKONs new family member, Fenrits in large AutoPASS contract in Norway
Fenrits AS, together with its licencee Lyng Elektronikk, will supply an awarded contract by the Norwegian Public Roads Administration (NPRA).
The contract is for delivery of more than 360.000 AutoPASS on-board-units. The contract represents a replacement of the first AutoPASS on-board-units which were delivered by Q-free. The contract comprises 60 percent of the total need for replacement this time around. The new OBUs will be delivered in the first half of 2007.
Per Jørgen Weisethaunet CEO Fenrits: "We are very satisfied having broken the last years monopoly of Trondheim based supplier Q-free ASA. This is to the benefit of our customer and the final user. Being awarded this contract for 60% of the current replacement of AutoPASS OBUs, is an excellent reference and of great importance when targeting the global market together with our new strategic parter and major owner, Efkon AG. This award brings us to our goal to become the world leading microwave supplier a few steps further".
Chief engineer, Jacob Trondsen, in the Norwegian Public Road Administration (NPRA),says: "NPRA has in its strategy for AutoPASS had an overall goal connected to competition on supply at all levels. This contract award to Fenrits/Lyng for AutoPASS OBUs show that we have a well functioning market which gives competition on supply of OBUs to AutoPASS. For NPRA this gives a positive contribution related to reduced investment costs and increased quality on the delivery."
