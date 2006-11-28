connectBlue opens in the US, signs Future

As the market for wireless solutions is increasing steadily in North America, it has become clear that Sweden based Bluetooth developer connectBlue needs to increase its local presence to satisfy the growing demand.

Besides supporting the new distributor Future Electronics, connectBlue can now with its US office offer regional support for the customer base in the medical, instrumentation and industrial automation segments.



An expansion throughout the North American market requires a thorough commitment where

the contract with distributor Future Electronics will enable connectBlue to satisfy primarily the

growing US market but also the European market with ready-to-use wireless modules. In order to best support Future Electronics and the US customer base, connectBlue, Inc chooses to establish its offices in Chicago due to the city's proximity to the customer base and its good national and international infrastructure.



"We are definitely increasing our capacity to satisfy our diverse markets and segments. We have not

had a general distributor in the US before, yet the US market has represented 20% of our sales. Since our introduction of WLAN solutions, we also see the interest in wireless solutions is growing in the US," said Rolf Nilsson, President of connectBlue. "Combining the Future Electronics collaboration

with our new local office will ensure the needs of the North American market are met."



"Future Electronics is proud to announce connectBlue as a worldwide partner, connectBlue is a leader in Bluetooth technology & Wireless LAN technology," said Peter Austin, Worldwide Business

Manager of Future Electronics. "The addition of connectBlue is a key milestone for Future Electronics

helping solidify our position as a world class wireless connectivity leader."



Pelle Svensson has been appointed President of connectBlue, Inc. and member of the Board of

connectBlue, Inc. Pelle Svensson has been dedicated to wireless technologies since the inception of

Bluetooth® wireless technology in 1998 and has worked for connectBlue as the Director of Marketing

and Business Development at connectBlue since its foundation in 2000. He has been deeply engaged in establishing the product distribution channel network in Europe and the US.



Besides the head office in Malmö, Sweden, with 26 employees and the newly opened regional office in the US, connectBlue has distributors in 37 countries. Examples of customers with US offices include Schneider Electric, ABB and Phoenix Contact in Industrial Automation; Extech Instruments and Finesse in Instrumentation; and a number of Medical device manufacturers.