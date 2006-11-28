ST starts MEMS production in Italy

STMicroelectronics has started manufacturing MEMS devices on a new dedicated 200mm line at its site at Agrate, near Milan, Italy.

According to ST it is the first major MEMS manufacturer to produce devices using 200-mm wafers. This technology is expected to reduce unit costs and accelerate both the expansion of current applications and the development of new MEMS markets.



According to EETimes ST has so far invested about $40 million in transforming a former 150-mm production area into a MEMS production line. The line currently employs more than 100 people also supports the MEMS R&D activities based in nearby Castelletto.