Electronics Production | November 28, 2006
Rutronik and Infineon expands cooperation
Rutronik and Infineon expand their cooperation to the UK, Ireland and the Iberian Peninsula.
Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and Infineon Technologies AG have decided to extend their distribution agreement as per January 1, 2007: The new countries are the UK, Ireland, Spain and Portugal, along with South Africa.
In this way, both companies are emphasising their long-term, successful partnership, which already covers Germany, Switzerland, Italy, France, the Benelux states and Eastern Europe. This means that Rutronik serves Europe's four largest distribution markets (Germany, UK, Italy and France) with Infineon products, thus taking an important step in the pan-European harmonisation of its linecard. In return, Infineon hopes to achieve an enhanced market penetration in it's target markets of automotive and industrial; Rutronik has been a proven partner in succeeding in this area by substantially increasing it's turnover with Infineon over and above the market average. In the newly franchised regions Infineon also plac es it's trust in the distribution strength and the local customer support offered by Rutronik: In the UK, Rutronik is represented with a team of 6 FAEs and 32 sales specialists. On the Iberian Peninsula, the broadliner has outlets in Vila Nova de Famalicão (Portugal) and Barcelona, Madrid and San Sebastián (Spain) and a 13-person-strong FAE and sales team. Rutronik services the South African market with a distribution partnership. Additionally, the manufacturer expects further demand creation through design-in projects and Rutronik's technical resources. The agreement covers the entire semiconductor range by Infineon, including among other things micro-controllers, wireless and sensor modules.
The pan-European operations of the Rutronik Development Centre for Power Supply, Wireless Technologies and Sensors focus this support of these specific areas of application in the main headquarters in Ispringen in addition to the local FAE resources and the central product marketing.
RUTRONIK has been a strong partner for Infineon, previously Siemens, for over 10 years. The expansion of this distribution agreement to cover the UK, Ireland and the Iberian Peninsula means that we once more see confirmation of out extensive dedication in these distribution regions", explains Thomas Rudel, Vice President and Managing Director Marketing & Sales. Just recently, in Autumn 2005, Rutronik significantly expanded it's activities and presence in the UK by hiring 33 new employees.
The industry and automotive markets are very promising starting points for Infineon products in the UK. Level 2 and 3 suppliers for automotive and heavy duty vehicles represent a strong customer potential in the UK. The 8-bit flash microcontroller family and the extensive product range of the automotive power modules in particular open up a series of interesting areas of use in this segment. Jezel Hardern, Country Manager UK & Ireland, adds: "Naturally, we want to incorporate ourcompetence as a systems and solutions provider, and not just our product spectrum. Customers from the automotive industry especially do not need individual modules, but instead complete packages. Thanks to our balanced linecard, we are capable of guaranteeing our customers objective consultancy and a complete spectrum of components for their applications "
In this way, both companies are emphasising their long-term, successful partnership, which already covers Germany, Switzerland, Italy, France, the Benelux states and Eastern Europe. This means that Rutronik serves Europe's four largest distribution markets (Germany, UK, Italy and France) with Infineon products, thus taking an important step in the pan-European harmonisation of its linecard. In return, Infineon hopes to achieve an enhanced market penetration in it's target markets of automotive and industrial; Rutronik has been a proven partner in succeeding in this area by substantially increasing it's turnover with Infineon over and above the market average. In the newly franchised regions Infineon also plac es it's trust in the distribution strength and the local customer support offered by Rutronik: In the UK, Rutronik is represented with a team of 6 FAEs and 32 sales specialists. On the Iberian Peninsula, the broadliner has outlets in Vila Nova de Famalicão (Portugal) and Barcelona, Madrid and San Sebastián (Spain) and a 13-person-strong FAE and sales team. Rutronik services the South African market with a distribution partnership. Additionally, the manufacturer expects further demand creation through design-in projects and Rutronik's technical resources. The agreement covers the entire semiconductor range by Infineon, including among other things micro-controllers, wireless and sensor modules.
The pan-European operations of the Rutronik Development Centre for Power Supply, Wireless Technologies and Sensors focus this support of these specific areas of application in the main headquarters in Ispringen in addition to the local FAE resources and the central product marketing.
RUTRONIK has been a strong partner for Infineon, previously Siemens, for over 10 years. The expansion of this distribution agreement to cover the UK, Ireland and the Iberian Peninsula means that we once more see confirmation of out extensive dedication in these distribution regions", explains Thomas Rudel, Vice President and Managing Director Marketing & Sales. Just recently, in Autumn 2005, Rutronik significantly expanded it's activities and presence in the UK by hiring 33 new employees.
The industry and automotive markets are very promising starting points for Infineon products in the UK. Level 2 and 3 suppliers for automotive and heavy duty vehicles represent a strong customer potential in the UK. The 8-bit flash microcontroller family and the extensive product range of the automotive power modules in particular open up a series of interesting areas of use in this segment. Jezel Hardern, Country Manager UK & Ireland, adds: "Naturally, we want to incorporate ourcompetence as a systems and solutions provider, and not just our product spectrum. Customers from the automotive industry especially do not need individual modules, but instead complete packages. Thanks to our balanced linecard, we are capable of guaranteeing our customers objective consultancy and a complete spectrum of components for their applications "
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments