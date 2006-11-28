Celestica appoints Craig H. Muhlhauser as CEO

Celestica has announced the appointment of Craig H. Muhlhauser to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Muhlhauser succeeds Stephen W. Delaney, who is resigning from Celestica to pursue other business interests.



Mr. Muhlhauser was previously Celestica's President, with specific responsibility for Worldwide Sales and Business Development. Prior to joining Celestica in May 2005, Mr. Muhlhauser was President and Chief Executive Officer of Exide Technologies, one of the world's largest producers and recyclers of lead acid batteries. Before joining Exide Technologies, he was Vice President, Ford Motor Company and President, Visteon Automotive Systems. During his career, Mr. Muhlhauser has worked in a number of diverse industries and has held senior management positions at various companies including United Technologies, Asea Brown-Boveri, Lucas Industries and General Electric.