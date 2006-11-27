Trend Micro teams up with Sanmina-SCI

Trend Micro and Sanmina-SCI has announced that they have entered into a mutual global relationship.

The two companys will co-operate in the provision of global logistics and support services provided to channel partners and customers worldwide who purchase Trend Micro's portfolio of security appliances.



Working with a Tier-1 supply-chain services organization enables Trend Micro to focus on its area of expertise, threat management, while Sanmina-SCI provides support in its expert area of hardware-related services.



The new arrangements will be implemented over the coming months. Trend Micro customers will see benefits of shorter and more reliable lead times for new products, plus better warranty terms and a faster response should a unit be found faulty. The relationship also enables the increased

geographic availability of products and related services, and better technical support on a global basis.



Initially, Trend Micro solutions covered by this new partnership will include Trend Micro InterScan Gateway Security Appliance plus Trend Micro InterScan Web Security Appliance and Trend Micro Network VirusWall Enforcer. Moving forward, as Trend Micro expands its portfolio of

appliances, new products will be covered by the service and support relationship with Sanmina- SCI.