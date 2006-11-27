No buyer in sight for Siemens<br>Enterprise Networks division

Siemens has failed to find a buyer for its Enterprise Networks division. Observers blaming the debacle surrounding the collapse of mobile phone maker BenQ Mobile.

Siemens had had to admit failure after the last remaining serious bidder, a consortium of financial investors Permira and Apollo Management. Siemens chief Klaus Kleinfeld did not want to risk further discussion over the group's social responsibility in the case of the Enterprise Networks division, Financial Times Deutschland said. Furthermore, the division has been hit by a corruption and bribery scandal.

