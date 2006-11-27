Major EMS deal under way

The world's 16th largest EMS provider, US based Benchmark Electronics is now about to acquire the world's 25th largest EMS provider Pemstar Inc.

Benchmark Electronics with an annual turnover of 2.257 billion dollars, delivering to customers like EMC, Sun and others has already placed a bid for the world's 25th largest EMS provider Pemstar Inc. Pemstar last year had a turnover of 871 million dollars and is delivering manufacturing services to Motorola, IBM and Honeywell.



Benchmark has now received OK from the antitrust departments and the deal, that is worth about $300 million is expected to be closed in the first calendar quarter 2007.

