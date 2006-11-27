Kitron receives order from Kongsberg

EMS provider Kitron and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, business sector Defence Communication, have entered into an agreement for development, industrialisation and production of a military radio link.

This development project is a partnership where income, costs and risk is divided according to a profit sharing model, and each party's contribution is included based on competence and experience within product development and production. The project targets competitive advantage in terms of technology and price, as well as shortened lead-time from order to delivery of the completed product.



For Kitron the agreement will generate an initial turnover of approximately NOK 70 million during the period 2007-2009.



Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace is a leading supplier of military communication equipment and offers a wide range of products and services to the international defence market.