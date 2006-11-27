Data Respons wins contract worth MNOK 19

Data Respons is experiencing an influx from both current and new customers within the Oil and Offshore markets. The trend is encouraging and the contracts are increasing in both volume and scope. Data Respons expects continued growth in the market for Embedded Solutions in the years to come.

Data Respons has won a contract worth MNOK 19 from a major Norwegian offshore customer. The contract consists of serial deliveries of Embedded Solutions. The solution combines standard products with customised technology on to an integrated platform. The main part of the delivery will occur within the next two years.



- Market conditions in the oil and offshore markets are excellent and Data Respons is also benefiting from this, says CEO Kenneth Ragnvaldsen in Data Respons ASA. The solution we are delivering is embedded into one of the customer's most important products and we expect that the future potential is considerable.



Data Respons's customers within the offshore industry range from seismic, oil exploration, oil extraction, measurement systems for oil and gas pipelines, communications and seabed technology.



- Customers are increasingly focusing on their core technology and seek experienced partners who can deliver professional industrial computer solutions, contributing to increased efficiency and competitiveness of customers, Ragnvaldsen points out.