Ericsson selected by T-Mobile USA

Ericsson today announces that it has been awarded a contract to deploy WCDMA 3G for T-Mobile USA, Inc.

Ericsson was selected for its turnkey network rollout and to serve as the prime radio provider for WCDMA 3G services in certain markets, including New York City which is scheduled to be operational in 2007. The agreement is contingent upon the award of AWS spectrum to T-Mobile USA.



"We look forward to bringing advanced wireless offerings to our customers, and are pleased to expand our partnership with Ericsson, a global leader in the deployment of 3G networks," said Neville Ray, senior vice president, Engineering and Operations, T-Mobile USA. "WCDMA 3G technology will complement our existing GSM network with greater data through-put and provide a more cost-efficient radio technology."



Angel Ruiz, head of Ericsson's North American operations, said: "Ericsson and T-Mobile have a long, successful history of working together to deliver wireless networking services. Now, with T-Mobile's 3G deployment, T-Mobile customers will realize the benefits that 3G provides."



In addition, Ericsson will deliver a wide array of services including network planning, civil construction, installation, testing and network optimization.



Ericsson offers its 3G product portfolio in all North America bands including 850, 1900 and now, 1700/2100 Mhz.