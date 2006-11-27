OSD adds another display brand

OSD Displays (One Stop Displays) and Digital Displays has entered a distribution agreement for the UK which will enable OSD to offer the UK market the various OLED displays in Digital Displays product range.



Recently OSD also added Texim Europe to its product range.



"One Stop Displays is the premier source for Polymer Organic LED displays (pLED, or LEP) and Small Molecule Organic LED displays (SMOLED, or OLED)", says OSD Displays CEO Khaled Khuda.



"In order to introduce this powerful range of displays into the European Market we have selected Texim Europe as the distributor with the right characteristics to market and support our products. Texim has good local presence in the Germany, Benelux and Nordic areas with overall 9 sales offices. On top of that Texim's highly experienced team of Displays product specialists will be able to support OSD customers in the design of our products in the end-application, which has also been an essential part of our success in the US market", he added.