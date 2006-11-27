RF Engines won Embedded System Innovation of the Year

At the Elektra European Electronic Awards RF Engines won the Embedded System Innovation of the Year category with its IP core.

RF Engines won the Embedded System Innovation of the Year category at the 2006 Elektra European Electronic Awards. The award was for RF Engines ChannelCore64, an innovation that allows designers to replace up to 16 specialist DDC ASIC devices with a single IP core embedded in an FPGA.



RF Engines has been awarded before. Previously RF Engines won the Startup of the Year award at the European Awards in 2003, and was also a finalist in the Research and Development award category in 2005.



"It is a great testament to our team of engineers that the company's products keep winning awards for innovation", John Summers, RF Engines CEO, commented.



"A major part of our success has been the ability to draw on highly talented electronics engineers here on the Isle of Wight, which then, of course, draws in further talent. We're all obviously delighted with the recognition, and the way that the business is continuing to flourish, providing specialised FPGA IP and complete products and systems".