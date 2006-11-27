Heidelberg receives another Chinese order

German based company Heidelberg Instruments, GmbH has announced that they have received an order from Shenzhen New Way Electronic Co. Ltd., Shenzhen, China.

Shenzhen New Way Electronic Co., LTD concentrates on production of advanced photomasks in the areas of LCD, PCB and other related fields.



“We are very pleased that Shenzhen New Way Electronic Co has again selected our Mask Write to produce their high end photomasks. China continues to be an important and growing market for us." stated Alexander Forozan, Vice President of World Wide Sales and Marketing, Heidelberg Instruments, GmbH.