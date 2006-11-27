HiTek Power announces its RoHS compliance completion

UK based Power supply component supplier HiTek Power has now taken the last step to RoHS compliance.

HiTek Power is now able to ship RoHS-compliant products if required. This follows a period of detailed working with its customer and supplier bases as well as reconfiguration of HiTek's internal processes. In addition, the company has purchased an X-MET3000 XRF scanner, as part of its due diligence RoHS process.