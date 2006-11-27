Celoxica and EBV in collaboration

Celoxica has teamed with EBV Elektronik to provide electronics system level (ESL) design to customers in the UK for Altera's FPGA based SoC devices.

Machine vision, broadcast and HDTV, where there is a need for real-time processing are fields that are in target for these solutions.



“As FPGA devices become more powerful, they are being integrated into the heart of the system and ESL delivers the design efficiencies and system capabilities that customers must have," said Sandeep Ram, v-p of European sales for Celoxica.



“By tapping into Celoxica's system level design tools and know-how we can offer a complete design solution from the system specification to chip level implementation," said Graeme Cathrall, general sales manager for EBV in the UK and Ireland.