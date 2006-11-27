GPV's China operations are still unprofitable

GPV's interim report indicates despite the positive development of the company's sales also that the China business still heavies the results.

GPV's sales increased over all business segments. In total the sales increased by 26% in the second quarter to 292.8 million DKK. GPV's sales for the first half period improved by 19% to reach 546 million DKK. However the results within the GPV group decreased in Q2 from last year's 2.6 million DKK in profit to this year's 1.2 million in loss. For the first half the result reached an 11.1 million in loss compared to last year's profit of 2.9 million DKK.