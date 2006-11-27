Kyzen Appoints Peter Jordan GmbH<br>as a Manufacturer's Representative

Kyzen Corporation has formally appointed Peter Jordan GmbH, based in Germany, as its manufacturing representative for Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Since 1990, Kyzen Corporation has been developing and producing cleaning materials for leading electronics and high-technology companies throughout the world.



Peter Jordan GmbH has been committed to helping its customers maintain excellence and providing efficient production solutions for more than 50 years. The company is committed to providing a high level of technical support while maintaining a simple, efficient delivery of goods.



“We are pleased to have such an experienced partner as Peter Jordan GmbH, " said Tom Forsythe, Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing. “Jascha Kroschewski and his technical staff have numerous years of experience supporting their customers' cleaning processes."



Forsythe continued, “Peter Jordan GmbH is ready to immediately assist our German customers with the implementation of Kyzen's latest technologies, providing the lowest cost of ownership process for both lead-free and eutectic assembly operations."



Kyzen Corporation has chosen Peter Jordan GmbH for its expertise in these areas as well as their process knowledge, attention to detail and follow-up that Kyzen customers have come to expect.



Headquartered in Germany, Peter Jordan GmbH is known as a top manufacturer's representative and distributor for electronics assembly and will represent Kyzen's full line of cleaning materials for electronics and manufacturing applications.