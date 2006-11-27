EPIQ increase revenue 45 pct

Belgium based EMS-Provider EPIQ's revenue over the third quarter this year was EUR 37,4 million, an increase of 44,81% versus the same period last year.

Comparable figures (with EUR 1,5 million Structuplas-Riesselberg sales excluded for 2005) show an even bigger growth of 53,57%. The gross margin was EUR 3,7 million in the third quarter of this year compared to EUR 2,6 million in the same period last year (gross margin without Structuplas was EUR 2,4 million). The EBIT for the third quarter was EUR 1,5 million compared to EUR 0,6 million in the same period last year.



Net income was EUR 0,6 million compared to EUR 0,2 million in the same period last year.



The expectation is maintained that the results of the second semester will be at least as good as

the first semester.