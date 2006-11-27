Speed Production, a new Nordic EMS

A new EMS-provider has opened in Northern Europe. Speed Production has started electronics manufacturing in NOTE's former plant in Borås, Sweden.

Speed Production origins from a staffing firm called Speed Competence. When NOTE closed its plant in Borås earlier this year, Speed Competence was asked to staff the plant. Today 25 workers are empoyed at the plant that runs two SMT-lines. The core business is smaller EMS-services. One of the biggest customer is Note in Skänninge, Sweden.