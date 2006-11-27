Obducat get critical process patent in Japan

Obdcat AB, a provider of lithography solutions based on Nano Imprint Lithography (NIL) and Electron Beam Lithography (EBL), has learned that the Japaneese patent authority will be awarding Obducat a patent of significant importance for the Company's further canvassing of the market in Japan.

The patent covers an element of the NIL technique that facilitates and streamlines both the stamper production and the pattern transfer process. This technique plays a particularly important role for components such as polarisation filters and high intensity diodes.



The invention focuses on a so-called multilayer principle, which means that several layers of polymers with different functions and properties are built on top of one another. These layers react in different ways during the imprint process and subsequent processes. The method enables Obducat to tailor the choice of polymers in order to meet the demands of the process steps that follow. This results in a production process that allows for a higher tolerance level when fabricating very small structures, while at the same time enabling production of structures with high aspect ratio.



"Each patent is a milestone for Obducat, and in the long run also very important for the nano imprint lithography technique and thereby for Obducat's position on the market. The patented invention further increases our opportunities to deliver a highly customised lithography solution to our customers, also allowing the cost-efficiency of the total solution to be optimised. This further strengthens the overall competitive advantage offered by NIL, and by Obducat, compared with alternative suppliers", says Patrik Lundström, CEO at Obducat AB.