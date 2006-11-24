Management change at Wolfson

The Board of Wolfson today announces that David Milne, 64, Chief Executive Officer of Wolfson will retire from the post on 28 February 2007. Dave Shrigley has been appointed as CEO Designate with effect from 27 November 2006 and will become CEO from 1 March 2007.

Dave Shrigley joins the Board of Directors with effect from 27 November 2006 and will be based in Edinburgh. David Milne will remain on the Board.



Dave Shrigley, 58, has extensive experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry. He had a long career at Intel helping it emerge as a leading semiconductor company serving in a number of senior executive positions during his 18 years (1978 – 1996) there. In particular, he spent 6 years as Vice President and General Manager of Asia Pacific Sales and Marketing Operations, resident in Hong Kong before becoming Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Marketing reporting directly to Andy Grove. Mr Shrigley grew Intel's revenues in Asia Pacific from $169m to $2.2bn and subsequently based in US, he led the team that launched new processor generations of Intel® Pentium® Pro and Intel® Pentium®II products.