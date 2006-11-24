Electronics Production | November 24, 2006
Raychem wants to be in the forefront
Raychem Circuit Protection, a division within the electronics giant Tyco Electronics, wants to be in the forefront of the technology. From being patent pending the polymer based temperature protections Polyswitches are now available in many chipmakers product ranges.
Despite its expired patent on the Polyswitches Raychem does not just sitting rolling its thumbs. Raychem is putting a lot of effort in its research and development to come out with new innovations to the market. Lower series resistanses in the product LowRho, higher line currencies in the product LVR and higher currency durability are features Raychem is putting a lot of resources in. Even combined hybrids such as PolyZen are areas for smart combined spike protections that Raychem's research and development is focused on.
Raychem Circuit Protection is a separate business unit under the Tyco Electronics umbrella. Tyco Electronics has for a long time been owned by Tyco Inc. who's other businesses are widely spread in many various fields far away from the electronics. The Tyco Group has now decided to make a separate company of Tyco Electronics with a pure focus on the electronics. The other businesses in the Tyco Group will change name. This is made to strengthen the focus on the specific core businesses.
Tyco Electronics has a number of sub divisions; among others the two connector businesses GIC and CCCE, Ma/Com, power supply component business Power Systems and Raychem Circuit Protection.
In Europe Raychem's sales organization consists of six FAE:s and one Sales Manager but the entire Raychem business employs about 2000 people globally.
Raychem's products are protecting the electronics from peak currencies and ESD interferences. Raychem is putting a lot of trust in its latest product, the PolyZen. Raychem wants to find their own ways and to develop their own innovations and therefore the company is investing lots of resources in its R&D operations. These new products fits a lot of applications and Mattias Lundberg, responsible for the Nordic sales is seeing a great potential in the company's latest released products.
"Raychem Circuit Protection has through its innovative thinking in the material field as well as in the application field revolutionized the electronics market by inventing the Polyswitch technology. With new concepts launched from the knowledge within this field a stream of new technologies based on polymeric materials is being launched. PolyZen, 2Pro and PESD are examples of that", Mattias Lundberg told evertiq.
Raychem Circuit Protection is a separate business unit under the Tyco Electronics umbrella. Tyco Electronics has for a long time been owned by Tyco Inc. who's other businesses are widely spread in many various fields far away from the electronics. The Tyco Group has now decided to make a separate company of Tyco Electronics with a pure focus on the electronics. The other businesses in the Tyco Group will change name. This is made to strengthen the focus on the specific core businesses.
Tyco Electronics has a number of sub divisions; among others the two connector businesses GIC and CCCE, Ma/Com, power supply component business Power Systems and Raychem Circuit Protection.
In Europe Raychem's sales organization consists of six FAE:s and one Sales Manager but the entire Raychem business employs about 2000 people globally.
Raychem's products are protecting the electronics from peak currencies and ESD interferences. Raychem is putting a lot of trust in its latest product, the PolyZen. Raychem wants to find their own ways and to develop their own innovations and therefore the company is investing lots of resources in its R&D operations. These new products fits a lot of applications and Mattias Lundberg, responsible for the Nordic sales is seeing a great potential in the company's latest released products.
"Raychem Circuit Protection has through its innovative thinking in the material field as well as in the application field revolutionized the electronics market by inventing the Polyswitch technology. With new concepts launched from the knowledge within this field a stream of new technologies based on polymeric materials is being launched. PolyZen, 2Pro and PESD are examples of that", Mattias Lundberg told evertiq.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments