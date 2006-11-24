Raychem wants to be in the forefront

Raychem Circuit Protection, a division within the electronics giant Tyco Electronics, wants to be in the forefront of the technology. From being patent pending the polymer based temperature protections Polyswitches are now available in many chipmakers product ranges.

Despite its expired patent on the Polyswitches Raychem does not just sitting rolling its thumbs. Raychem is putting a lot of effort in its research and development to come out with new innovations to the market. Lower series resistanses in the product LowRho, higher line currencies in the product LVR and higher currency durability are features Raychem is putting a lot of resources in. Even combined hybrids such as PolyZen are areas for smart combined spike protections that Raychem's research and development is focused on.



Raychem Circuit Protection is a separate business unit under the Tyco Electronics umbrella. Tyco Electronics has for a long time been owned by Tyco Inc. who's other businesses are widely spread in many various fields far away from the electronics. The Tyco Group has now decided to make a separate company of Tyco Electronics with a pure focus on the electronics. The other businesses in the Tyco Group will change name. This is made to strengthen the focus on the specific core businesses.



Tyco Electronics has a number of sub divisions; among others the two connector businesses GIC and CCCE, Ma/Com, power supply component business Power Systems and Raychem Circuit Protection.



In Europe Raychem's sales organization consists of six FAE:s and one Sales Manager but the entire Raychem business employs about 2000 people globally.



Raychem's products are protecting the electronics from peak currencies and ESD interferences. Raychem is putting a lot of trust in its latest product, the PolyZen. Raychem wants to find their own ways and to develop their own innovations and therefore the company is investing lots of resources in its R&D operations. These new products fits a lot of applications and Mattias Lundberg, responsible for the Nordic sales is seeing a great potential in the company's latest released products.



"Raychem Circuit Protection has through its innovative thinking in the material field as well as in the application field revolutionized the electronics market by inventing the Polyswitch technology. With new concepts launched from the knowledge within this field a stream of new technologies based on polymeric materials is being launched. PolyZen, 2Pro and PESD are examples of that", Mattias Lundberg told evertiq.