More trouble with the police at Siemens

Siemens last week were visited by the police with the warrant in his hand. Employees were investigated and both their homes and offices were searched for evidence that could prove Siemens employees were guilty for bribing and fraud. Moreover Siemens in Hungary has now been subjected to an investigation.

Local media sources reported that commercial television channel TV2 broadcast a statement by the former manager of the now defunct Satellit TV station, who said that Siemens had offered to support the channel with Ft 1.5 billion on condition that half the money will be returned under the table. He also said that Siemens had gained control of real estate valued at Ft 200 million and was using it to extort the former television official. TV2 also reported that Siemens officials had bribed two employees at the Hungarian defense ministry to get inside information on an open invitation for tenders to remodel and update military barracks.



The Siemens tender was the one accepted. Budapest's District 14-16 police media liaison Pál Unger said they had been investigating the extortion charges since September 8, and that they were still questioning witnesses and collecting data. Twelve senior Siemens employees in Germany have been charged with financial abuses, Munich prosecutors reported on Friday, several of whom were being held in custody. (MTI, Népszava, Napi Gazdaság, Népszabadság)