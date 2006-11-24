Sharp attracts investors to Poland

According to local media sources totally about 257,7 million euros will be invested in the economic zone Pomorska. About 200 million euros are expected to be invested by the Japanese tire maker Bridgestone but the rest of it will be invested by companies doing business with Sharp.

“In Lysomice, seven Japanese Sharp subcontractors will build their plants. Two companies working for them will also invest", Wlodzimierz Ziolkowski, PSSE CEO said.



A number of companies are expected to invest in operations near Sharp's facilities in Poland. The new investors include Tensho, the producer of plastic elements, Shobi Craft Poland, Nitto Denko Corporation (polarizing films), Sumika Electronic Materials Poland (polarizing films and light diffusion panels), Toland Tokai Okaya Manufacturing (metal articles), U-Tec Corporation (packages) and Kimoto Co, (electronics).



In addition Crystal Logistics developer will spend PLN 20m and build a building and NYK Logistics will lease magazine surface for Sharp and its subcontractors. The Ministry of Economy expects that these companies will invest PLN 173m and create 940 new jobs. However, according to “PB" sources, the investment may exceed PLN 400m and over 1,400 people may be employed.



“This is partly the effect of Jabil's cooperation with Sharp", Wlodzimierz Ziolkowski explained.



Jabil is going to invest PLN 51m and create 500 new jobs (today it employs 5,100 people in Kwidzyn). The subcontractors of Jabil include Polish, U.S. and Belgium companies. Jabil is contracted to manufacture Sharp's LCD-TV sets.