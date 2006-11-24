PKC starts co-determination negotiations

PKC Electronics Oy, a company belonging to Finland based PKC Group, starts co-determination negotiations in the electronics factory in Raahe, Finland.



The negotiations to lay off personnel will be carried out due to production and financial reasons and the restructuring of operations. The negotiations will be carried out in the manner set forth in the Co-determination Act. The co-determination negotiations concern production personnel and the estimated need for lay offs totals 25 at most.



International competition is severe and thus, in order to safeguard the PKC Electronics Oy's future, customers have been offered manufacturing services in which production takes place in lower-cost country. For this reason, the PKC Electronics Oy's production has grown at the Kostomuksha factory. In the same timeframe, demand for electronics produced in Finland has declined on account of poor competitiveness. Accordingly, the PKC Electronics Oy will start downscaling operations in Finland to a level that matches demand.



During the current year, PKC Electronics has increased its R&D personnel and the operations in Finland will concentrate on R&D, contract development, prototypes and smaller production series.