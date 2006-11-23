Cheng Uei land big order from Sony Ericsson

Taiwan based mobile handset producer Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co. is reported to have received a major contract for high- and medium-tier mobile phone handsets from Sony Ericsson.

According to CENS.com several top excecutives from Foxconn-owned Cheng Uei flew to Sweden to sign an outsoursing-deal with Sony Ericsson. If the rumours are true this would be the first time Sony Ericsson place handset order to another company than Flextronics.



Cheng Uei is a fully owned company by Hon Hai Industries, more known as Foxconn.