Siemens plant wins Factory of the Year prize

Siemens A&D Electronics Manufacturing plant in Erlangen, Germany is "Factory of the Year 2006.

"The overall winner of the competition for the title "Factory of the Year / Global Excellence in Operations" comes from Erlangen. The Electronics Manufacturing Plant in Erlangen (Gerätewerk Erlangen GWE) of Siemens Automation and Drives (A&D) took 1st prize. Composed of representatives from the management consultancy company A.T. Kearney and Produktion magazine, the jury cited the efficiency of the GWE resulting from the exceptional mobilization of the employees as the reason for their decision. According to the jury, the basis for success is a good management system in the form of "holistic production" and a highly effective program for continual productivity growth and improvement of the cost situation.



The Electronics Manufacturing Plant in Erlangen (GWE) is part of the Motion Control Systems (MC) Division of the A&D Group. Siemens A&D MC supplies automation systems and services for machine tools, crane installations and production machines. The Electronics Manufacturing Plant in Erlangen has over 900 employees who produce CNC controllers and drives in the power range from 0.7 kW to 1.5 MW for these applications. The customers come from various sectors of industry, including machine tools, robotics and special machines as well as mechanical engineering for the packaging, textile, plastics, printing, pressing and wood/glass/ceramics/stone industries. The products, however, are also used in general motion-control applications such as converting and handling or in industrial crane installations.