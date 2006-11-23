EMG Technology appoints new CEO

Jon Knutsen jumps from CEO chair at Norautron to the mother company EMG Technology's CEO chair.

EMG Technology AS and Norautron AS announce today the following organisation change.

Jon Knutsen, who currently holds the position as managing director of Norautron AS will take over the position as chief executive officer of the group (EMG Technology AS). Øyvind Sedivy, who currently holds the position as sales and marketing manager for Norautron AS will take over the position as managing director of Norautron AS. The organisation change will be valid from 1st of January 2007.



EMG Technolgy group consists today of the wholly owned subsidiaries Vestfold Engieering AS, Elektronikpartner AB, Norautron AS, Norautron Suzhou Co ltd. These companies are active in product development, engineering services and EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services). In addition, EMG Technology has recently and in partnership with Skagerak Energi AS and Nordan AS founded Censitel AS and Alsense AS. These companies are developing and marketing wireless security and surveillance products as well as peripheral applications for wireless monitoring of electricity consumptions. The group expects revenues in the range of 450 Mill NOK in 2006 and has in total ca 370 employees in Norway, Sweden and Asia.