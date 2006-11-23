Fuji Machine Europe awarded

The 2006 Frost & Sullivan Award for Product Innovation in the European SMT placement equipment market has been presented to Fuji Machine Europe. The enterprise was recognized for its technological foresight and customer-centric focus as exemplified in the development of its NXT product range.

"Fuji's NXT Scalable Placement Platform provides lean manufacturing by achieving maximum performance with minimal outlay," says Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst P. Santosh Kumar. The company's global sales volumes are steadily increasing based on NXT's popularity with electronics manufacturing services (EMS) providers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).



Developed through an intensive five-year research and development (R&D) process featuring an unusually high level of collaboration with key customers, the platform effectively addresses the needs of its target market. Its unique features support the electronics industry's quest for high-quality assembly solutions that optimize price and performance parameters.



Interchangeable placement heads allow each machine to function as either a high-speed chip mounter or a multi-function placement machine, and since the replacement of heads is a straightforward and rapid process, customers can changeover complete production lines in a few minutes, therefore significantly minimizing production lead times. Moreover, the pioneering use of auto-backing pin settings and pin-positioning confirmation systems ensure high-level accuracy at all times.



The simple design platform operates with ease and precision in one-third of the normally required floor space. Customers do not need to use more than one machine for complex jobs, since this platform can handle multiple processes within one application. Not forgetting, it is easily adjustable and can be scaled to any number of modules, depending on the production requirements. Additional features that distinguish the platform include its intelligent feeder system, which can track and scale up the system's performance, and its closed-loop operation that eliminates the need for manual work from an operator.