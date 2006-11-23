SPEA and JTAG integrates test methods

SPEA S.p.A. and JTAG Technologies have announced the integration of their test methods within the SPEA 3030 in-circuit test system.

The companies said that electronics designers and manufacturers will benefit from a greater testability and programmability of complex PCBs, all within a single process step.



Andrea Ganio, Executive Director of SPEA, says, "Our customers have asked us to integrate boundary-scan into our products. In order to meet this request for high-performance digital testing, we are very pleased to collaborate with JTAG Technologies in offering an integrated solution. Customers will gain greater test coverage while maintaining a consistent user interface."