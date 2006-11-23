Goepel to increase its US presence

At this year's electronica in Munich Germany, Goepel electronic signed a cooperation contract with the US enterprise Sunshadow Ventures.

Since 15th November 2006 Sunshadow Ventures has been the official partner for the distribution of Goepel electronic's Automotive Test Solutions. Main target of this agreement is strengthening Goepel electronic's market presence as well as advancing sales and support activities in the North American automotive and supply industries.



Goepel electronic's CEO Holger Göpel is looking forward to the future cooperation with the US company: “Sunshadow Ventures has a very good reputation in the USA, and has extraordinary good contacts to the local car manufacturers and their supply companies. We are sure to now being able to further enhance our sales activities, and establish our business as constant on the US market."



At electronica trade show 2006, Goepel electronic introduced a completely new functional tester generation based on USB. It's a platform for test systems to be built on for testing devices in the electronics and automotive industry. For both companies the new solution offers good chances „to make an impact on the market“, says Holger Göpel.



Since 1998, GOEPEL electronic maintains two branch offices in Austin/TX and Detroit/MI. Additionally, there are long-term partnerships with various North American enterprises for the sales and service of innovative test and measurement equipment.



The image shows Manfred Schneider, Raj Puri and Holger Göpel.